Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 11 months later
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 252K vs 221K
- Performs 1% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +38%
543
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730 +24%
1799
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730 +14%
252629
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|SDM710
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
Cast your vote
41 (59.4%)
28 (40.6%)
Total votes: 69
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665