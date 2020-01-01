Snapdragon 730G vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
53
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 2 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 284K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
A11 Bionic +73%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1753
A11 Bionic +34%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
284624
A11 Bionic +11%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|-
