Snapdragon 730G vs A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 284K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G
543
A13 Bionic +148%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G
1753
A13 Bionic +104%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G
284624
A13 Bionic +68%
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 730G or ask any questions
James Moyer 04 August 2020 21:38
This comparison is simply a statement of facts. There is nothing in a table or smartphone, outside of Apple, that can approach the processing power and efficiency of the A13. This is one of many reasons why Apple is moving away from Intel onto their own silicon for Macs later this year. The only reason anyone would choose a SnapDragon or Exynos chip over Apple is they want an Android phone. This is what happens when you are the single company on the planet that designs the hardware, CPU and OS. Nobody can do that, which is why Apple will remain the reference standard in these tests.
+3 Reply
