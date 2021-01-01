Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730G vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 730G vs A15 Bionic

Snapdragon 730G
VS
A15 Bionic
Snapdragon 730G
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.6x)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 334K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730G
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730G
334766
A15 Bionic +143%
812406
CPU 99567 216265
GPU 86669 339795
Memory 53042 112472
UX 90782 133063
Total score 334766 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 730G
541
A15 Bionic +223%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 730G
1736
A15 Bionic +172%
4728
Image compression 106.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 27 words/s -
Machine learning 25 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 547.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 47 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 575 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced April 2019 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AB APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site -

