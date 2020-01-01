Snapdragon 730G vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 3 years and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 170K
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Apple A9
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 730G
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +74%
1753
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +67%
284624
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|192
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|-
Cast your vote
14 (51.9%)
13 (48.1%)
Total votes: 27
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Apple A9
- Apple A12 Bionic vs Apple A9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Apple A9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Apple A9