Snapdragon 730G vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 284K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Kirin 810 +12%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1753
Kirin 810 +15%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
284624
Kirin 810 +13%
322421
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|June 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|-
Cast your vote
70 (18.1%)
317 (81.9%)
Total votes: 387
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio P70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and HiSilicon Kirin 810