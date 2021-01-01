Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730G vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730G vs Kirin 9000

Snapdragon 730G
VS
Kirin 9000
Snapdragon 730G
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 729K vs 334K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730G
vs
Kirin 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730G
334766
Kirin 9000 +118%
729208
CPU 99567 187157
GPU 86669 266823
Memory 53042 131949
UX 90782 136499
Total score 334766 729208
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 730G
541
Kirin 9000 +96%
1058
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 730G
1736
Kirin 9000 +114%
3719
Image compression 106.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 27 words/s -
Machine learning 25 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 547.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 47 FPS
[High]		 81 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340		 Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 575 MHz -
Execution units 2 24
Shading units 128 384
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.91 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site

