Snapdragon 730G vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
83
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
81
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
84
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 729K vs 334K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 42% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|99567
|187157
|GPU
|86669
|266823
|Memory
|53042
|131949
|UX
|90782
|136499
|Total score
|334766
|729208
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
541
Kirin 9000 +96%
1058
Multi-Core Score
1736
Kirin 9000 +114%
3719
|Image compression
|106.9 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|15.5 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|25 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.03 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|547.4 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|47 FPS
[High]
|81 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|29 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
|Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Kirin 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|575 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|24
|Shading units
|128
|384
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.91 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|October 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site
