Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730G vs Kirin 935 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730G vs Kirin 935

Snapdragon 730G
Snapdragon 730G
VS
Kirin 935
Kirin 935

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 935 (Mali-T628 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Performs 4.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 9% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 12.8 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 935
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Kirin 935

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 MB
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-T628 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 575 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops 87 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 No
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 April 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
6. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and HiSilicon Kirin 935
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and HiSilicon Kirin 935

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 935 and Snapdragon 730G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish