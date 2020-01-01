Snapdragon 730G vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
39
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 173K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~57%)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +58%
544
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +34%
1730
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +63%
283112
173287
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|575 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|-
