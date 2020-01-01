Snapdragon 730G vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 7 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 730G
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 284K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Kirin 980 +28%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1753
Kirin 980 +42%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
284624
Kirin 980 +42%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|10
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
