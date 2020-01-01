Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730G vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Snapdragon 730G vs Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 82% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 284K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G
284624
Kirin 990 (4G) +53%
434078

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 825 MHz 600 MHz
Cores - 16
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2019 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

