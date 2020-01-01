Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730G vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730G vs Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 508K vs 284K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G
284624
Dimensity 1000 +79%
508853

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Cores - 9
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 20
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

