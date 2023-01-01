Snapdragon 730G vs Dimensity 1080 VS Snapdragon 730G Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Announced 3-years and 7-months later

Announced 3-years and 7-months later Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 332K

Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 332K Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm) 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 730G 332557 Dimensity 1080 +60% 530434 CPU 98232 142334 GPU 90747 140609 Memory 51677 108237 UX 91328 139021 Total score 332557 530434 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 730G 541 Dimensity 1080 +52% 823 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 730G 1734 Dimensity 1080 +33% 2309 Image compression 102.3 Mpixels/s - Face detection 15.2 images/s - Speech recognition 27.8 words/s - Machine learning 25 images/s - Camera shooting 15.4 images/s - HTML 5 2.03 Mnodes/s - SQLite 547.4 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 730G 990 Dimensity 1080 +131% 2287 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 5 FPS 13 FPS Score 990 2287

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 47 FPS

[High] - Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 27 FPS

[Medium] - World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

1080 x 2340 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 825 MHz - Execution units 2 4 Shading units 128 64 FLOPS 422 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 14.91 Gbit/s - Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 - Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X15 - 4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.0 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced April 2019 October 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM7150-AB MT6877V/TTZA Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site