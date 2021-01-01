Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730G vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730G vs Dimensity 1100

Snapdragon 730G
VS
Dimensity 1100
Snapdragon 730G
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 659K vs 334K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~48%)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730G
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730G
334766
Dimensity 1100 +97%
659509
CPU 99567 166244
GPU 86669 229947
Memory 53042 119586
UX 90782 135286
Total score 334766 659509
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 106.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 27 words/s -
Machine learning 25 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 547.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 47 FPS
[High]		 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340		 Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 575 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AB MT6891Z/CZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

