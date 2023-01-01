Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730G vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730G vs Dimensity 8100

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 243% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 819K vs 332K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730G
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730G
332557
Dimensity 8100 +146%
819665
CPU 98232 196804
GPU 90747 313342
Memory 51677 140254
UX 91328 161901
Total score 332557 819665
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 102.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.8 words/s -
Machine learning 25 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 547.4 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 5 FPS 34 FPS
Score 990 5771

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 47 FPS
[High]		 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340		 OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 825 MHz 860 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.91 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AB MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

