Snapdragon 730G vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Supports 243% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 819K vs 332K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|98232
|196804
|GPU
|90747
|313342
|Memory
|51677
|140254
|UX
|91328
|161901
|Total score
|332557
|819665
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
541
Dimensity 8100 +80%
973
Multi-Core Score
1734
Dimensity 8100 +132%
4024
|Image compression
|102.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|15.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|25 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.03 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|547.4 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|34 FPS
|Score
|990
|5771
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|47 FPS
[High]
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|26 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|860 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.91 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
