Snapdragon 730G vs Dimensity 8100 VS Snapdragon 730G Dimensity 8100 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Supports 243% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.91 GB/s)

Supports 243% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.91 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 819K vs 332K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 819K vs 332K Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm) Announced 2-years and 11-months later

Announced 2-years and 11-months later 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 730G 332557 Dimensity 8100 +146% 819665 CPU 98232 196804 GPU 90747 313342 Memory 51677 140254 UX 91328 161901 Total score 332557 819665 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 730G 541 Dimensity 8100 +80% 973 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 730G 1734 Dimensity 8100 +132% 4024 Image compression 102.3 Mpixels/s - Face detection 15.2 images/s - Speech recognition 27.8 words/s - Machine learning 25 images/s - Camera shooting 15.4 images/s - HTML 5 2.03 Mnodes/s - SQLite 547.4 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 730G 990 Dimensity 8100 +483% 5771 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 5 FPS 34 FPS Score 990 5771

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 47 FPS

[High] 77 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS

[Ultra] 60 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite 27 FPS

[Medium] 26 FPS

[High] Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS

[Ultra] 98 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 57 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS

[Ultra] 59 FPS

[Ultra] Device Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

1080 x 2340 OnePlus Ace

1080 x 2412 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Dimensity 8100

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55) 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2850 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache - 4 MB Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 825 MHz 860 MHz Execution units 2 6 Shading units 128 - FLOPS 422 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 1866 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 14.91 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X15 - 4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 21 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 800 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.0 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced April 2019 March 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM7150-AB MT6895Z/TCZA Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site