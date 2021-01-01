Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730G vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730G vs Dimensity 920

Snapdragon 730G
VS
Dimensity 920
Snapdragon 730G
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 489K vs 279K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~57%)
  • Supports 59% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730G
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730G
279052
Dimensity 920 +75%
489626
CPU 97740 -
GPU 71107 -
Memory 56066 -
UX 56462 -
Total score 279052 489626
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 106.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 27 words/s -
Machine learning 25 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 547.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 47 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 575 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 60
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

