We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 332K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730G
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730G
332557
Dimensity 9200 +246%
1150519
CPU 98232 275605
GPU 90747 436558
Memory 51677 227902
UX 91328 204053
Total score 332557 1150519
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 102.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.8 words/s -
Machine learning 25 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 547.4 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 730G
990
Dimensity 9200 +1123%
12109
Stability 99% 86%
Graphics test 5 FPS 72 FPS
Score 990 12109

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 47 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Dimensity 9200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Execution units 2 11
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.0 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 November 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

