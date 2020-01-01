Snapdragon 730G vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Performs 9.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 80K
- Has 4 more cores
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 10-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +234%
544
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +218%
1730
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +253%
283112
80259
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|575 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
