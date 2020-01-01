Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730G vs Helio G85 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 205K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +53%
543
Helio G85
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +37%
1753
Helio G85
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +38%
284624
Helio G85
205538

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 825 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 April 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Comments

