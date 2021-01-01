Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730G vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730G vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 730G
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 730G
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 274K vs 192K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~74%)
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 730G
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 730G +42%
274949
Helio G88
192977
CPU 97740 74619
GPU 71107 33985
Memory 56066 42103
UX 56462 43577
Total score 274949 192977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 730G +61%
539
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 730G +33%
1714
Helio G88
1290
Image compression 106.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 27 words/s -
Machine learning 25 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 547.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 47 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 575 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

