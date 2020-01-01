Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 730G vs Helio P22 – what's better?

Snapdragon 730G vs Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Performs 10.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 98K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +249%
544
Helio P22
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +129%
1730
Helio P22
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +188%
283112
Helio P22
98305

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 575 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 422 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 CorePilot
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AB MT6762R
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

