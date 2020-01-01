Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Performs 17.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 160% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +328%
544
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +322%
1730
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
283112
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 425
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|575 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|24
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
