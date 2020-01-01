Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Performs 8.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 88K
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~83%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 10 months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +207%
543
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +116%
1753
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +220%
284624
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
Cast your vote
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio P70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio P70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio G70 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439