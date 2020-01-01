Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 147K
- Performs 55% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +113%
544
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +36%
1730
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +92%
283112
147298
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|575 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|256
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
