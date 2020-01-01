Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 103K
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +218%
544
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +67%
1730
1038
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +174%
283112
103309
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 625
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|575 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
Cast your vote
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8