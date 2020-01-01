Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Performs 94% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 157K
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +60%
543
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +33%
1753
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +80%
284624
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
