Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Shows significantly better (up to 95%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 146K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +72%
543
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +28%
1753
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +95%
284624
146210
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|SM6125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
Cast your vote
32 (74.4%)
11 (25.6%)
Total votes: 43
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 730G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 665
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 665
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 665