Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 177K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Performs 21% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 8 months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +55%
543
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +33%
1753
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +60%
284624
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|SDM670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
