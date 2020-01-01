Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 207K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +27%
543
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +25%
1753
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +37%
284624
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|SDM675
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
Cast your vote
24 (72.7%)
9 (27.3%)
Total votes: 33
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Samsung Exynos 9611