Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 332K vs 227K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.91 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|99567
|-
|GPU
|86669
|-
|Memory
|53042
|-
|UX
|90782
|-
|Total score
|332416
|227511
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 730G +38%
542
392
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 730G +10%
1729
1565
|Image compression
|106.9 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|15.5 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|25 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.03 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|547.4 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Score
|746
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|47 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.91 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|SM6225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
