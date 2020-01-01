Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Performs 36% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 225K
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +33%
543
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 730G +14%
1753
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +26%
284624
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|550 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
