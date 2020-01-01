Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 730
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Higher GPU frequency (~65%)
- Performs 9% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 252K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1753
Snapdragon 730 +3%
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 730G +13%
284624
252629
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|422 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AB
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
Cast your vote
346 (75.9%)
110 (24.1%)
Total votes: 456
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 835