Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs A12X Bionic

Snapdragon 732G
VS
A12X Bionic
Snapdragon 732G
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 629K vs 350K
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 732G
vs
A12X Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 732G
350349
A12X Bionic +80%
629438
CPU 101696 -
GPU 92391 -
Memory 54702 -
UX 96441 -
Total score 350349 629438
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G
1797
A12X Bionic +159%
4662
Image compression 108.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.7 words/s -
Machine learning 25.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 549.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP 5 W 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 810 MHz -
Execution units 2 7
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2020 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 732G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 732G
3. MediaTek Helio G95 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
4. MediaTek Dimensity 700 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 732G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Apple A12X Bionic
7. HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Apple A12X Bionic
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Apple A12X Bionic
9. Apple A15 Bionic vs A12X Bionic
10. Apple A10 Fusion vs A12X Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Snapdragon 732G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish