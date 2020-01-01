Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs A13 Bionic

Snapdragon 732G
Snapdragon 732G
VS
A13 Bionic
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 281K
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 732G
568
A13 Bionic +137%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G
1813
A13 Bionic +97%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G
281935
A13 Bionic +69%
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2300 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2020 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site -

