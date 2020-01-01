Snapdragon 732G vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
86
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 281K
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
568
A13 Bionic +137%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
A13 Bionic +97%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281935
A13 Bionic +69%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|-
Cast your vote
17 (68%)
8 (32%)
Total votes: 25
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Samsung Exynos 9825
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Samsung Exynos 990
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Apple A12X Bionic