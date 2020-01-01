Snapdragon 732G vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
98
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
96
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 281K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
568
A14 Bionic +182%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
A14 Bionic +128%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281935
A14 Bionic +105%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|-
Cast your vote
15 (83.3%)
3 (16.7%)
Total votes: 18
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Apple A14 Bionic
- Samsung Exynos 990 vs Apple A14 Bionic
- Apple A12X Bionic vs Apple A14 Bionic