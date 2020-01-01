Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Apple A9

VS
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 5 years and 1 month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 170K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Apple A9
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +80%
1813
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +65%
281935
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2300 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache 1 MB 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 192
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2020 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Snapdragon 732G or ask any questions
