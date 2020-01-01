Snapdragon 732G vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 5 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 170K
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Apple A9
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +4%
568
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +80%
1813
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +65%
281935
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|192
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|-
