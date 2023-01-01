Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Google Tensor

Snapdragon 732G
VS
Google Tensor
Snapdragon 732G
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 713K vs 350K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 732G
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 732G
350452
Google Tensor +104%
713275
CPU 93465 190622
GPU 98002 281023
Memory 57028 101339
UX 100799 135229
Total score 350452 713275
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 110.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.7 words/s -
Machine learning 26.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 557.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 732G
1116
Google Tensor +459%
6242
Stability 99% 56%
Graphics test 6 FPS 37 FPS
Score 1116 6242

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5.6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 825 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 128 320
FLOPS 423 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 Exynos 5300g
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 7350 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 3670 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2020 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AC S5E9845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site Google Tensor official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (20.8%)
19 (79.2%)
Total votes: 24

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Snapdragon 732G, or ask any questions
