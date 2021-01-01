Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Kirin 659

Snapdragon 732G
VS
Kirin 659
Snapdragon 732G
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Performs 10.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 350K vs 129K
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 732G
vs
Kirin 659

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 732G +170%
350349
Kirin 659
129580
CPU 101696 44402
GPU 92391 11914
Memory 54702 39120
UX 96441 31774
Total score 350349 129580
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +190%
569
Kirin 659
196
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +103%
1797
Kirin 659
886
Image compression 108.4 Mpixels/s 68.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.8 images/s 9.19 images/s
Speech recognition 26.7 words/s 14.4 words/s
Machine learning 25.8 images/s 10 images/s
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s 4.67 images/s
HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s 1.33 Mnodes/s
SQLite 549.4 Krows/s 335.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 810 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2020 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
3. MediaTek Helio G95 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
4. MediaTek Dimensity 700 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and HiSilicon Kirin 659
7. Samsung Exynos 9611 and HiSilicon Kirin 659
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and HiSilicon Kirin 659
9. MediaTek Helio G80 and HiSilicon Kirin 659
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and HiSilicon Kirin 659

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Snapdragon 732G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish