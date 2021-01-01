Snapdragon 732G vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Performs 10.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 350K vs 129K
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101696
|44402
|GPU
|92391
|11914
|Memory
|54702
|39120
|UX
|96441
|31774
|Total score
|350349
|129580
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +190%
569
196
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +103%
1797
886
|Image compression
|108.4 Mpixels/s
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.8 images/s
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.7 words/s
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|25.8 images/s
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|15.6 images/s
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.58 Mnodes/s
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|549.4 Krows/s
|335.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|38 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|63 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|810 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|-
