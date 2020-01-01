Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Kirin 710A

Snapdragon 732G
Snapdragon 732G
VS
Kirin 710A
Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 278K vs 156K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +53%
1755
Kirin 710A
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +78%
278785
Kirin 710A
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 810 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2020 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Kirin 980 or Snapdragon 732G
2. Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 732G
3. Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 732G
4. Helio G90T or Snapdragon 732G
5. Snapdragon 768G or Snapdragon 732G
6. Kirin 810 or Kirin 710A
7. Exynos 9611 or Kirin 710A
8. Helio G80 or Kirin 710A
9. Helio G85 or Kirin 710A

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Snapdragon 732G or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish