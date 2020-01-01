Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Kirin 820

Snapdragon 732G
Snapdragon 732G
VS
Kirin 820
Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 281K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 732G
568
Kirin 820 +14%
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G
1813
Kirin 820 +41%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G
281935
Kirin 820 +34%
378589

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2020 March 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (16.7%)
20 (83.3%)
Total votes: 24

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Snapdragon 732G or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish