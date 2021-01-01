Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Kirin 9000

Snapdragon 732G
VS
Kirin 9000
Snapdragon 732G
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 729K vs 350K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 732G
vs
Kirin 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 732G
350349
Kirin 9000 +108%
729208
CPU 101696 187157
GPU 92391 266823
Memory 54702 131949
UX 96441 136499
Total score 350349 729208
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G
569
Kirin 9000 +86%
1058
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G
1797
Kirin 9000 +107%
3719
Image compression 108.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.7 words/s -
Machine learning 25.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 549.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 81 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Low]		 29 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400		 Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 810 MHz -
Execution units 2 24
Shading units 128 384
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 AI accelerator
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2020 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site

