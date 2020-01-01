Snapdragon 732G vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 3 years later
- Performs 40% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 235K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +45%
568
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +30%
1813
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +20%
281935
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
