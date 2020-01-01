Snapdragon 732G vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Announced 11 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 84% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 281K
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
568
Kirin 990 (5G) +35%
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
Kirin 990 (5G) +72%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281935
Kirin 990 (5G) +79%
503438
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
