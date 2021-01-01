Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Dimensity 1100

Snapdragon 732G
VS
Dimensity 1100
Snapdragon 732G
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 9 score – 659K vs 350K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 732G
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 732G
350349
Dimensity 1100 +88%
659509
CPU 101696 166244
GPU 92391 229947
Memory 54702 119586
UX 96441 135286
Total score 350349 659509
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 108.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.7 words/s -
Machine learning 25.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 549.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS
[Low]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400		 Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 810 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7150-AC MT6891Z/CZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (12.8%)
34 (87.2%)
Total votes: 39

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 732G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 732G
3. MediaTek Helio G95 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
4. MediaTek Dimensity 700 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 732G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and MediaTek Dimensity 1100
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 1100
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 1100
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 1100
10. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Dimensity 1100

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Snapdragon 732G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish