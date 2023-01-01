Snapdragon 732G vs Dimensity 1300
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 679K vs 348K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101018
|177715
|GPU
|96141
|247492
|Memory
|51691
|121942
|UX
|100054
|135961
|Total score
|348076
|679000
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
563
Dimensity 1300 +66%
937
Multi-Core Score
1780
Dimensity 1300 +77%
3159
|Image compression
|110.9 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.58 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|557.5 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|27 FPS
|Score
|1116
|4609
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|38 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|63 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Dimensity 1300
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|810 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|128
|144
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|MT6893Z
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site
