We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • Performs 62% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 493K vs 348K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 732G
vs
Dimensity 7050

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 732G
348821
Dimensity 7050 +41%
493454
CPU 93465 -
GPU 98002 -
Memory 57028 -
UX 100799 -
Total score 348821 493454
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 110.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.7 words/s -
Machine learning 26.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 557.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Score 1116 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Dimensity 7050

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 825 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 423 Gigaflops 686 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2020 May 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7050 and Snapdragon 732G, or ask any questions
