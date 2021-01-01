Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Dimensity 810

Snapdragon 732G
VS
Dimensity 810
Snapdragon 732G
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 387K vs 278K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced later
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 732G
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 732G
278992
Dimensity 810 +39%
387551
CPU 99028 -
GPU 78778 -
Memory 48445 -
UX 52786 -
Total score 278992 387551
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 108.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.7 words/s -
Machine learning 25.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 549.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 810 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 60
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2020 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

