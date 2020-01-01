Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Performs 8.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 282K vs 109K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +224%
570
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +81%
1817
Helio G35
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +159%
282295
Helio G35
109082

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 810 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2020 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Snapdragon 732G, or ask any questions
