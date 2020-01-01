Snapdragon 732G vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Performs 8.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 282K vs 109K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +224%
570
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +81%
1817
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +159%
282295
109082
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|810 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
