Snapdragon 732G vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 732G
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 732G
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 278K vs 192K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Announced 10-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 732G
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 732G +45%
278992
Helio G88
192977
CPU 99028 74619
GPU 78778 33985
Memory 48445 42103
UX 52786 43577
Total score 278992 192977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +68%
562
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +37%
1770
Helio G88
1290
Image compression 108.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.7 words/s -
Machine learning 25.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 549.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 810 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

