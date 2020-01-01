Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Helio G90

Snapdragon 732G
Snapdragon 732G
VS
Helio G90
Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 225K
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +10%
568
Helio G90
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +10%
1813
Helio G90
1652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +25%
281935
Helio G90
225534

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 720 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2020 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
25 (92.6%)
2 (7.4%)
Total votes: 27

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Snapdragon 732G or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish